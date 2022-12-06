'Goblin Mode': Oxford Has Unveiled its Word of The Year And Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions

The Oxford English Dictionary has unveiled the word of the year 2022 and it is: Goblin mode. According to their official website, it means ‘a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’ The word was selected by public vote after it went viral in February. The university also announced the same on Twitter and netizens have a lot to say about it. “The ‘goblin community’ has spoken! We’re pleased to announce goblin mode as the #OxfordWOTY 2022," read the tweet.

Since uploaded, it has garnered over 5.7K likes. “Never heard the phrase ‘goblin mode’ in my life. How has it got into the dictionary," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Thank goodness for the Oxford dictionary—I’ve been misusing “goblin mode," thinking it was a landscaping term, describing poor grass-trimming technique as in:"That lawn looks like it was “goblin mowed!."

Here are a few reactions:

For the first time ever, Oxford Languages has allowed the general public to vote on its yearly word of the year selection. A group of eminent lexicographers selected the final three words from a vast list of deserving contenders: Metaverse, #IStandWith, and goblin mode. More than 300,000 English speakers participated in the two-week online voting period for the Word of the Year.

This phrase gained popularity earlier this year as a way of saying that we should reject the expectations that society places on us and instead pursue what we want to accomplish. This term spiked earlier this year as the idea of rejecting societal expectations put upon us, in favour of doing whatever one wants to do.

