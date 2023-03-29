An Australian man just made a “once in a lifetime find" in Victoria’s goldfields after he ventured alone equipped with merely a budget metal detector.

An amateur gold digger, who doesn’t wish to be named, struck it lucky by unearthing a 4.6kg rock containing gold worth A$240,000, BBC reported.

The unnamed man discovered the nugget in Victoria’s goldfields, where Australia’s gold rush took place in the 1800s.

The nugget is considered a once-in-a-lifetime find and is the biggest that Darren Kamp, who valued and purchased the specimen, has seen in his 43-year career.

“I was just gobsmacked… It’s a once in a lifetime find," Kamp told the BBC.

The 4.6kg rock contains 83 ounces of gold, which is estimated to be about 2.6kg.

Interestingly, Kamp hadn’t thought much of it when the amateur gold digger walked into his store in southwest Melbourne, wearing a large backpack.

He said normally people come in with fool’s gold or other rocks that look like gold,

While such discoveries are rare, Australia is believed to have the world’s largest gold reserves, and many of the world’s largest nuggets have been found there.

The lucky amateur gold digger is excited to use his windfall to support his family. “He said to me, ‘Oh the wife will be happy’," Kamp recalled.

