'Gonna Win': OG 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Winner Called His Dad Just to Flex on Air

The OG winner of the OG show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ isn’t iconic just for his smarts but also for displaying quite a bit of swagger on TV. In November 1999, John Carpenter became the first person to win a million dollars on the quiz show after answering 15 questions and went down in history after making an iconic phone call to his father on air. He used no lifelines till the very last question, when he decided to call his dad, but it wasn’t for the reason you’d expect.

“I don’t really need your help," John told his dad. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m gonna win the million dollars." The audience broke into wild applause while John smirked knowingly. The question was which US President had appeared on the TV series Laugh-in. The four options were Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. John chose Nixon with confidence and smoothly went on to win the mega prize.

“I remember when this happened and it was the coolest thing ever," wrote one Twitter user. Another commented that John was “built different". “Just an all time flex here," another user tweeted. Many couldn’t believe that it has already been over two decades since the moment.

Wherever John is right now, here’s hoping that he stays cool!

