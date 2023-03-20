Using creative and quirky language for washroom signs has become a popular trend in restaurants and modern cafes. However, this trend has also caused confusion for some patrons who fail to understand the signs. Recently, a Twitter user shared their experience of encountering bizarre washroom signs in a bar, which sparked amusement among internet users. The tweet quickly went viral, with many internet users sharing their own humourous stories of similar experiences.

A recent tweet by @pragdua showcased a set of washroom signs in a bar that used quirky language and caricatures, which confused some customers. The men’s washroom was labelled “go-pee" with an Indian caricature wearing a tika, while the women’s washroom was called “goo-pee-ka" with an Indian caricature wearing a bindi. While some Desi users found the post amusing, others shared their own bizarre washroom sign experiences in the comments section. One user shared an image of a men’s toilet labelled “Blah" while the women’s toilet had “Blah Blah Blah" written on it. Another photo showed a women’s bathroom called “Laila" while the men’s bathroom was labelled “Lallan".

In addition to sharing their experiences with quirky washroom signage, some users also shared that such designs can be confusing and even frustrating. For instance, a user mentioned how they mistakenly entered the wrong washroom due to unclear signage. “This stuff is even more annoying when you’re drunk," commented one user. Another user humorously suggested, “One of these days I’m going to pee on the door out of confusion". LOL!

Earlier, pictures of washroom door signs from a restaurant in Jaipur went viral on social media. The signs featured symbols of a saree and a mundu to differentiate between the men’s and women’s washrooms. The women’s washroom was indicated by a human figure with a slanted red line below the waist, while the men’s washroom was indicated by the same figure but with a straight red line down from the waist. This bizarre approach to differentiate the washrooms prompted ROFL reactions on social media.

