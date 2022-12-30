'Good Morning Everybody': Dog Rides to Day Care in Bus Packed With Pups

You must have seen many dog videos on the internet, but this one will surely make you smile. The video in question shows a bus packed with dogs heading towards a “dog daycare."

The video begins with a dog, in winter gear, making its way to the bus. The camera then pans towards the interiors of the bus which goes on to show a glimpse of several dogs patiently sitting on the seats. Towards the end of the video, one can notice several owners get their pets to the bus and the dogs jump onto the seats. The user further revealed that “It’s Doggy daycare for those asking".

If you love watching dog videos, then you’ve arrived at the right place. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

The video has amassed over 5.3 million views as of now. Several social media users are in awe after watching this video. One of the users wrote, “I wish I was driving this bus! ‘Good Morning everybody! Hop in! woof woof!’"

Another user asked, “How do I apply for this job???!!!"

Advertisement

A third user added, “OMGracious! I want to go play too"

Earlier, a video of a group of adorable pet dogs waiting for their school bus in their house’s corridor went viral. The video begins with a slew of different breeds of dogs sitting on a carpet in the house’s corridor. They can all be seen getting ready, with their bags on their shoulders and the necessary clothing. All of the dogs have a yellow bandana wrapped around their necks. “Waiting for the school bus I hope the kids have a great year," the owner of the dog family wrote while sharing the video online.

The video amassed over 3 million views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here