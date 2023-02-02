Employees of multiple tech giants across the world have found themselves living with the fear of being the next to get sacked. Several employees have come forward to share their experiences of being blindsided about getting laid off. In one such revelation, an ex-Google employee shared how she found out about no longer being a part of the tech company while on a mental health break. Her first LinkedIn post, made soon after finding out about the company’s decision was rather short. She wrote that she had been on mental health leave, which made her believe she was at least in a position to be prepared for an event like that. The techie added, “though I feel for those where this is like a punch to the gut. You’ve got this, we’ve got this."

After sitting down with the news for a few days, the former Google employee shared a longer post about how everything unfolded. She had found the news while awake at 2:06 A.M. She had begun her job at the age of 14 as an unpaid intern and worked till the age of 16 when she became a paid employee, as per media outlet India Times. She enjoyed her work and gave her 110% at the job but now she has her mind set on finding what is next for her after Google. “There’s so much more to explore and continue to give 110% toward. I feel so very proud to have gotten where I am today and to see what’s next," the ex-Google employee added. Thanking her managers and team members, the techie ended her post, which has now been deleted.

In a similar heart-breaking incident, a Twitter user shared their friend’s plight who was working in the United States on an H1B visa. The user’s friend got laid off, but it doesn’t end here. The friend was out of the country when he was fired, and he got a mail from the company’s lawyer that he cannot travel back to the US. For someone who had made the country their home, he had his belongings and a car waiting for him back at his rental apartment.

The Twitter user shared the story and wrote, “This is brutal."

So far, Google has announced that they will be downsizing their company in what is known to be the biggest layoff in their history. They are letting 12,000 workers go globally, which is about 6 percent of their employees. Other tech giants including Amazon and Microsoft have also announced job cuts.

