Major tech firms like Google, Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft and many more have laid off a significant amount of employees over the past few months. Unexpected termination without proper explanations has exacerbated anxiety and disappointment, among those who have been terminated. In a similar incident of being laid off from a major tech company, a Hyderabad-based Google employee Harsh Vijayvargiya was let off without giving any particular reason.

Vijayvargiya penned down his anguish in a lengthy LinkedIn post and stated that Google sacked him despite having awarded him with a ‘star performer’ of the month badge only a few days before his termination. This came as a major shock to him, and it left him wondering why the firm got rid of him.

“My first question was ‘why me’ even though I was the star performer for the month still why me? And there was no answer at all," Vijayvargiya wrote after learning that he was one of the 12,000 employees laid off by Google.

He wrote in further detail about how his heart skipped a beat when he learned he had been fired from Google and wrote, “I never thought my Firstpost would be regarding layoffs. Saturday Morning I skipped a heart beat when I got a pop up email notification on my phone stating email from Google Operations Center. I have been affected with layoff."

Calling himself a ‘proud googler,’ Harsh Vijayvargiya also thanked Rama Rao Kulkarni, the Operations Manager at Google Operations Center.

He also disclosed that his compensation prior to being fired was just half what it usually was. The financial security of him and his family has suffered as a result of losing his work, he said.

“I have a kid and a supportive wife who are always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours." Vijayvargiya continued.

He added that it took him two days to cope with the news and gather the strength to fight back for survival. While concluding the post, he shared his professional credentials and wrote that he hopes to find a better opportunity soon. He also gave a shout-out to all those who are facing layoffs and hoped that they fight their inner struggle and survival.

Google has clarified that the employee’s termination was not based on their performance and those laid off have been promised severance pay.

