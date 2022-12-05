Google Pay Memes Go Viral after Users Mock the Cash App Over ‘Useless’ Rewards

Google Pay is a mobile payment-based platform that offers various rewards to users who make payments using the online application. However, not all of us get the lucky chance to grab something big when it comes to claiming GPay rewards and offers. ‘Better luck next time’ is what every Gpay user would have witnessed at least once in hope of getting an exciting offer. And it looks like users aren’t happy with such ‘betrayals’ and uninterested rewards as they broke the internet by sharing GPay memes and jokes.

The digital payments application was mocked by its users who expressed their fury on social media regarding the “useless" awards that they provide. Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as they trolled the cash app by posting funny memes and hilarious jokes pointing out their non-relatable rewards. Check out the memes, jokes, and hysterical quotes that flooded Twitter recently.

GPay started trending in response to the Google Pay Food Market Offer that began on November 25 and has entered the last 4th round. The GPay festival or game allows users to develop the tallest building with floors in the last round. For ten days, users are required to build a four members team to build the highest possible building which should get the stipulated number of visits and would earn them cashback, rewards, and coupons for the same.

Meanwhile, GPay users started taking a dig at the application for offering “useless" offers. Memes and jokes started trending on the micro-blogging site as the unhappy and unsatisfied customers started putting out their grievances. Remember the time when you were excited to unveil a scratch card only to get disappointed over the kinds of rewards that they offer? Then, these jokes can definitely find someplace in your ‘relatable’ thoughts!

