Naming your child can be a tough task. You may choose the starting letter easily, but choosing a name that suits them as they grow and that also sounds good, can often be taxing. But that wouldn’t be a problem if you are from Bhadrapur. This village in Karnataka has people with the most unusual yet renowned names like Coffee, Google, British, Amitabh, Anil Kapoor, High Court and English.

The village is located to the North of Karnataka, and the people living here are of the Hakki Pikki tribal community. The bizarre ritual of naming children with the most unusual and famous things started a little over 15 years ago. The tribe originally lived in a forest and the unique naming ritual started after their drift to urban localities.

The tribal community names their kids after any urban objects or people they find around them. The name might be a search engine, a coffee shop, or a celebrity’s name and the results are always fascinating. Kids are named Mysore Pak, Shahrukh, Anil Kapoor, Google and even Supreme Court. Some others are named America and One by Two.

Advertisement

The reason behind these names is that they find it prevalent in the community, rather than an expectedly illogical one. Each name has a story behind it. For example, Mysore Pak’s parents found the sweet fascinating, and that’s why they decided to go with this name.

Look hard enough and you might find a 10-year-old Ranbir running around somewhere. Bus Train, Dollar, Elizabeth — these are all names of children there and they don’t take it as a joke as the outsiders would.

The Hakki Pikki community can speak a mixture of almost 14 dialects. The dowry system in the village is the reverse of what is usually followed by the Indian society outside. Men give dowry to women there. People here are into the business and travel often. More than 100 of them have a passport that they regularly use. Their top destinations are Nepal, Tibet and China.

The tribe has a rich history and used to be associated with Rajput king Rana Pratap. Earlier, they used to name their children after the river or mountain they worshipped, but their practices have evolved over time, given the political turmoil and changes in regimes that led them to move localities and disperse.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here