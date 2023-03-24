Google’s latest AI chatbot, Bard, was released in beta this week, with claims that it can enhance productivity, creativity, and curiosity. Designed to assist users in searching the web, Bard can answer questions and offer information on a range of topics. In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft asked Bard which browser it would pick, and Bard chose Microsoft Edge over its parent company’s Chrome browser. This unexpected recommendation has led Microsoft to boast on social media, with Twitter even commending Bard ‘brave’ for picking its rival.

Microsoft Edge’s official Twitter account shared a screenshot of its conversation with Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, where it asked ‘which browser would you choose’ between Edge and Chrome. To everyone’s surprise, it showed Bard recommending Microsoft Edge, citing its built-in features such as Collections, vertical tabs, tab groups, and improved compatibility with extensions and add-ons. However, Bard also acknowledged that both Edge and Chrome are excellent browsers. Thus, Microsoft’s way to poke fun at Google, showcasing its own chatbot preferring Microsoft’s browser over Google’s, led to a flurry of activity among online users who found the exchange amusing.

Several Twitter users have shared their reactions to the conversation between Microsoft Edge and Google’s AI chatbot, Bard. One user commented that it was “Very cheeky," commented a user while another user appreciated the humor of Bard’s suggestion to “Google it" at the bottom of its response. Another user even tested the same question with Bard and received the same response, leading them to share a screenshot and exclaim, “It’s real!" However, some users pointed out that the prompt in the screenshot may have influenced Bard’s response, as it only asked which browser it would pick without any further context or leading statements.

Meanwhile, following Google’s announcement of its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, for use with Google Search, Microsoft also unveiled its own AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser. These new offerings were upgraded to utilise OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, providing users with an enhanced search and browsing experience.

