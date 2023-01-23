Home » BUZZ » Google's Former Top Exec Recalls How A Stranger Saved His Life

Google's Former Top Exec Recalls How A Stranger Saved His Life

Parminder Singh recalls how a stranger saved him from being crushed by a car in his childhood.

Parminder Singh previously oversaw Google's display advertising business in Asia-Pacific. (Image source: Twitter)
A little bit of kindness goes a long way, and we can agree with this from our life experiences. We always tend to remember people who help us when we feel very hopeless or are tormented. This is more apt in the case of strangers. This is because help from a stranger is the last thing one expects in such situations. A recent Twitter thread by ex-Google executive Parminder Singh, who recalled how a stranger saved his life when he was a child, led to many others sharing a similar experience.

Sharing his experience, Singh wrote, “When I was a kid, a stranger saved me from getting crushed by a reversing Ambassador car by lifting me up and putting me out of its way. All I know about him is he was wearing a silver HMT watch. What’s the kindest thing a complete stranger has done for you?"

He also narrated an intriguing story in which a stranger helped him at the Bali airport. Singh wrote that he was required to pay a departure tax in Indonesian Rupiah, which he did not have on him. A woman behind him paid for him, and despite his insistence on using his credit card to purchase anything, she declined. It turns out she worked for Microsoft, and he quipped that in that case, Microsoft had at least bailed out Google.

Several users who joined this Twitter thread shared their heartwarming stories. One tweet read, “Reached Yamuna Nagar middle of the night alone. No mobile. Old sardarji uncle took me home to his family. Made me sleep with his daughter. Morning gave me chini paratha & chai and then got me a rickshaw to drop me at my destination. Only thing I remember is his red turban."

Another user narrated her experience of help from strangers after a major car accident. She wrote that the strangers, college-going boys, helped her family out from the crushed her and took them to the hospital. “Never seen them, but will forever be grateful for saving mom," she concluded.

Here are a few more responses;

Parminder Singh served as managing director of Twitter Asia and was formerly in charge of Google’s display advertising business in Asia-Pacific.

