Gordon Ramsay's Reaction to Viral Dish Made With Chips, Egg Will Leave you Amused

Chef Gordon Ramsay, who is popular for preparing mouth-watering dishes, is also known for rating others’ cooking skills. After all, who can forget his famous “Idiot Sandwich" meme? Now once again, the chef is cracking the Internet with his hilarious reaction to a viral dish made using chips, egg and cream. The video was posted by the chef on his official Instagram account and has gone viral ever since. In the video, two split screens can be seen. The chef can be seen reviewing the dish from the left side of the screen while the video of the dish is on the right side.

In the video, the chef can be heard asking, “What are you doing?". He seems to be completely shaken by the ingredients the woman in the video is using in the dish. As soon as the woman adds chips to the dish, he says, “What the hell, you have lost the plot." Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 313K likes. “This is why we need to address the drug problem in our country," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Fun fact: I just named this dish “Face of Death". You’re welcome."

Meanwhile, earlier, the chef cracked the Internet with his hilarious comment on a woman’s cooking. Instagram user Cindy prepares home meals but makes them fancy. When a social media user asked Chef Ramsay to rate Cindy’s food, they were not disappointed with the review. The chef looked amazed by the food and told Cindy her food looks great. Talking about the man, who featured in Cindy’s video and is perhaps the home cook’s boyfriend, Ramsay asked, “Has he proposed yet?". For if he hadn’t he needs to.

Advertisement

Social media users were astonished that Cindy got a positive response to her food. After all, it does not seem easy to please the chef. But looking at Cindy’s food, it was hard to think someone would not compliment her. A user wrote, “You got a positive response from Gordon Ramsay? Bravo!"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here