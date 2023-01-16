'Graceful Dancers': Two Women Groove to 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' Amid Snow-capped Mountains in Ladakh

Dance covers of Bollywood songs going viral on social media is not an unusual occurrence but this new clip is different because it scores high on showcasing stunning visuals and the beautiful culture of India. Coming all the way from Ladakh, the new viral video features two female dancers identified to be Puntsok Wangmo and Padm Lamo. The duo girls joined hands to shake a leg to Ghodey Pe Sawaar, a slow-tempo melodious number from the Netflix film Qala. What makes the video appealing is the scenic background they chose to record the video and their choice of costume to represent Ladakh’s culture.

Aptly blending some traditional steps with a bit of Waacking style, the duo move without missing a simple beat. As snow-clad mountains accentuate the dance cover, it was also their apt expression delivery that captivated thousands of viewers online. The Twitter user who shared the clip introduced the girls and wrote, “Godhey Pe Sawar cover dance by Puntsok Wangmo and Padma Lamo all the way from Ladakh." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Within a day, the dance cover has amassed over eight thousand views and hundreds of likes on the micro-blogging site. A user while praising the girls commented, “This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma…..Tashi Delek (Good luck)."

Another wrote, “Graceful dancers and stunning setting!"

Advertisement

One more joined, “Thousands times better than any present Bollywood dancer, chiro, etc, etc. This connects ppl to ‘We The Nation.’"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user called it a “Beautiful dance in beautiful Ladakh."

Ghodey Pe Sawaar, a song that immediately transports one to the musical 1940s, is crooned by musician Sireesha Bhagavatula. Penned by Amitabh Bhattachary, the track is composed by music director Amit Trivedi. The song features in the track list of the Netflix psychological drama flick, Qala, helmed by Anvita Dutt. While it starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles, the film also marked late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut in the film industry, along with a cameo by actress Anushka Sharma. Set against the backdrop of a 1940s Calcutta, the plot of the movie was inspired by K Viswanath’s Swathi Kiranam and Milos Forman’s Amadeus.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here