The 65th annual Grammy Awards are underway and it appears that the stars have descended over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles are among the stars rocking out on the stage. Presenters include names like Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

Fans, stans and general viewers alike have been waiting for this hottest of musical nights. Many of the artists had fans rooting for their win at the Grammy’s for months and months. Predictably, artists like Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Viola Davis have hit it out of the park with bumper wins.

Advertisement

Beyoncé won best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, beating Solti’s record, with a total of 32 career wins. Meanwhile, Harry Styles won the Best Pop Vocal album as well as the Album of the Year, the latter being a category everyone had been watching out for. Bonnie Raitt has won Song of the Year. Viola Davis became the EGOT winner, with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins for her audiobook narration. Taylor Swift is also off to a winning start with her Best Music Video win.

It’s a festive day on stan Twitter. Memes are celebrating the big wins and a few skirmishes have also broken out.

So who were you rooting for and did they make it?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here