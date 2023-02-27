A group of grannies is giving tough competition to global singing sensation Rihanna. At least, that’s what a section on the internet thinks. The women recreated a part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance on TikTok and it has now gone viral on social media platforms. The senior ladies reside in an assisted-living facility in Kentucky. And if their viral video is anything to go by, it looks like they are living their lives to the fullest. The 12-second-long clip that has created a massive buzz online features eleven ladies reportedly from the age group 80 to 92. It begins with many of them acting as background dancers, wearing white tees and trousers. The lady on the front blows a flying kiss as Rihanna’s Rude Boy plays in the background.

She quickly moves out of the way, prompting others to follow the routine until the last one of them appears in the frame, re-enacting Rihanna’s bit. Dressed in all red, she holds a mic and lip-syncs the lyrics of the hit track. According to a report by New York Post, the lady in red is 87-year-old Dora Martin. During a cheeky interaction with the portal, Martin described her personality, “I’m just a silly person, and I like to do what other people want me to do." The idea of recreating the performance reportedly came from two young employees of Arcadia Senior Living, where they live.

Martin highlighted indulging in such activities does keep them young at heart. Meanwhile, 86-year-old Pat lauded the facilities staff, “They do a nice job at trying to change up the atmosphere here by trying different things and we enjoy falling for it." In addition to this, 82-year-old Sue Evan reportedly chimed in to add, “Maybe they’ll want us next year for the Super Bowl." Watch the video here:

The video reportedly surpassed 15 million views and over 2 million likes on TikTok, leaving many to believe that the senior ladies out-did Rihanna. A user on Facebook wrote, “Love this! These beautiful women are still living their best lives," another commented, “This was certainly better than the halftime show." One more joined, “Who knew granny would make a career as a TikTok star at 87." Meanwhile, a user added, “This was so amazing to watch. They’re having fun." Another claimed, “Definitely enjoyed this more than the original."

Besides performing her all-time hits, Rihanna also confirmed that she is expecting her second child with beau ASAP Rocky during the Super Bowl halftime performance. She hasn’t released any album since 2016. And her latest track ‘Lift Me Up’, a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, remains her only solo released in the past seven years.

