Greta Thunberg Has a Savage Reply to Andrew Tate Flexing His Supercar Emissions on Twitter

Andrew Tate trolled Greta Thunberg by flexing his expensive cars and specifying their 'enormous emissions' details on Twitter. However, the activist has got the most savage reply for him.

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 19:18 IST

Andrew Tate tried boasting of his expensive cars and their 'enormous emissions' only to get a savage reply from Greta Thunberg (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Greta Thunberg, who is known to be bold enough to challenge world leaders to take steps for climate change mitigation, is no less when it comes to being ‘savage’. Her recent face-off with social media personality Andrew Tate has based the claim that she stands tall and doesn’t give a nod to anything that opposes her stance on the global platform. As the former professional kickboxer tried slamming the Swedish environmentalist in his recent tweet, the 19-year-old came up front with a savage reply.

Tate took to Twitter to mention his expensive cars and gave details about the vehicles’ potent engines. His high-prized Bugatti and Ferrari featured in the tweet that read, “Hello, Greta Thunberg…I have 33 cars…My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo…My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s." He further demanded Thunberg’s email address to furnish the details about his supercars’ enormous emissions. “This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

He also shared a picture of himself filling up his Bugatti at a gas station, a move that is strongly disapproved of by Thunberg. She strives to raise awareness about the effects of gas emissions and therefore stresses commuting on electric cars instead.

Meanwhile, Thunberg replied in probably the crudest way possible and said, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com."

Tate, however, mentioned in his replies about his electric car, Rimac Nevera, and also shared a video compiling his and his brother Tristan Tate’s ostentatious lifestyle while remixing it with Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019. It was his mockery and satirical commentary to the young activist fighting for mother nature that got him an up straight reply from her.

