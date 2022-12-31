Greta Thunberg's 'Brutal Ratio' to Andrew Tate is Now Among Most-Liked Tweets of All Time

Greta Thunberg’s iconic clapback at Andrew Tate sent shockwaves through the world of Twitter and now, her tweet has reached the ranks of the most liked tweets of all time. Thunberg’s clapback to Tate bragging about his 33 cars read “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com". It is currently the fifth most liked tweet of all time with 3.7 million odd likes on the platform. Tate’s arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges closely followed his exchange with Thunberg.

The top four most-liked tweets of all time are Chadwick Boseman’s family informing of his passing, Elon Musk’s tweet about putting the “cocaine" back in Coca Cola, Barack Obama’s tweet reading “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" and Joe Biden’s tweet reading “It’s a new day in America."

“Biggest ratio on this app. Greta wins at everything lmao," wrote one Twitter user enthused by Thunberg’s tweet doing numbers. “Andrew [Tate] getting bodied by Greta Thunberg who never asked to be involved in his nonsense in the first place and now getting arrested in Romania whilst Greta’s tweet hits the top 20 most liked of all time in a day is why Twitter remains undefeated," wrote another.

Twitter concurs: this might have been the biggest ratio of all time.

