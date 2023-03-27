Canadian singer Grimes, who shares two children with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, announced that she has changed the name of her daughter. Grimes shared a picture of herself with her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, on Twitter, where they could be seen twinning. Her daughter’s hair are dyed in a shade of yellow while Grimes is also seen flaunting her streaks. In the caption, Grimes wrote two letters – Y and C – with a dragon emoticon in the middle. The singer, in a follow-up tweet, said that while she and Elon Musk avoid sharing photos their daughter due to privacy concerns, the child was “fairly unrecognisable here".

“(Normally we post her for her privacy but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn)," the tweet read.

In a reply to a user, Grimes revealed that she has decided to shorten her daughter’s name. “She’s Y now, or “Why?" or just “?" (But the government won’t recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," she wrote.

Billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed their first child together in 2020. While this was Grimes’ first child, Musk already had five sons with his first wife. Justine. Musk and Grimes initially named their son X Æ A-12 but later changed it to X Æ A-Xii to comply with the law. They nicknamed their son X.

The two had their second child, a daughter, in December 2021 via surrogacy and nicknamed her Y.

Months after welcoming her second child with Musk, Grimes, in a tweet, shared that “Me and E have broken up [again] since the writing of this article (the Vanity Fair cover) haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story [really] well. Sique – peace out."

Following the birth of their first child together, Grimes had refused to reveal the gender of the baby but Musk had shared that it was a boy. He had also shared two pictures of the baby and Grimes saying that both the child and his mother were good.

