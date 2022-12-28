Groom Calls Off Wedding after Bride Cheats on Him For One ‘Last Meet’ With Ex

Couples abandoning their partners at the altar is nothing new on the internet. Numerous videos of couples calling off their wedding right at the last hour of the wedding have gone viral in past. A similar incident from Kasoa, Ghana has appeared on the internet.

A groom broke off his wedding after learning that his fiancee had gone to meet her ex-boyfriend just right before the ceremony. According to Daily Star, Opanyin Darko of Angel FM stated that before getting married, the man learned that his fiancee cheated on him supposedly for the “last time" before tying the knot.

The unnamed pair gained attention on social media after a video of the distraught groom turning away from his inconsolable bride went viral. The video showed the bride sobbing and pleading with the groom for the last chance. According to some local accounts, one of the bride’s friends informed the groom about what she had done, which resulted in drama at the wedding.

There have been a few similar incidents in India as well, where the brides or grooms abruptly cancelled their wedding for reasons that were both irrational and valid. Recently, a bride from Madhya Pradesh called off her wedding when the groom arrived inebriated at the venue. Not just the groom, but numerous relatives in the procession appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Due to the alcohol, the groom could not even stand on his own. The bride’s family members urged the groom and his family to take back the wedding procession.

In another unusual case of a wedding being called off at the last minute, a bride from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani got upset with her fiancee as he bought her a “cheap" lehenga. The girl pitched a fuss when she realised that the lehenga purchased for her by the groom’s family had only cost Rs. 10,000. The bride lost her composure on the day of the nuptials and called off the wedding.

