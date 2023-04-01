Groom Gives A Hip Hop Twist To Maan Meri Jaan And It Is 'Not At All Good'

The first dance after the wedding is considered one of the most romantic moments of a couple’s life, but for this groom, it has become a heated topic of discussion. It all began when a video of the Indian groom grooving to rapper King’s romantic song Maan Meri Jaan surfaced online. The man in a soft sherwani lip-syncs to the hip-hop taking the center frame on the dance floor, while surrounded by guests. The attendees cheer up for the couple as the groom goes down on his knees to present flowers to the bride.

While the groom appears to be having the time of his life, a Twitter user seemed to have found the video annoying. She shared it via Twitter with the caption, “It’s high time people should stop hyping this clownery, it’s not romantic at all." This has left the internet divided, while a section continues to support the groom, other sides with the Twitter user’s opinion. Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Within a day the clip has amassed over 1.4 lakh views on the micro-blogging, thereby generating diverse reactions. A user said, “Seriously if any of my siblings or cousins did this they’ll get one raiptaa (slap) from me right there."

Another highlighted, “That white shirt man seems to be more excited than the dulha himself."

Advertisement

“Pata nhi kaise kar lete hai," a social media user said.

Meanwhile, a user said, “One day of your life where you’d be the prince. Graceful and important. And these guys end up doing this classless circus."

Advertisement

One more agreed, “If the girl for whom it’s being done likes it, the guy who’s doing it enjoys it and everyone watching is getting entertained.. then how does it matter what anyone else thinks."

Another joined, “What’s your problem? This is the biggest day of the man’s life. Leave him alone and let him enjoy. The family is excited."

Meanwhile, Maan Meri Jaan became one of the most trending Indian tracks on reels ever since its release. Created by King, whose fame catapulted after his feature in the reality TV show MTV Hustle, the track is an amalgamation of emotional lyrics with retro Bollywood pop beats and melodies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here