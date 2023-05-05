Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: A Perfect Finale That Leaves Fans Emotional And Satisfied

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been a fan-favourite since its debut and the long-awaited third instalment has finally arrived. As the epic space adventure comes to an end, fans are feeling all sorts of emotions - excitement, anticipation and even a hint of sadness. The Marvel film, directed by James Gunn, has already garnered a plethora of reactions on Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts on the final chapter of the space adventure.

After the initial public screenings of GOTG2, numerous individuals flocked to social media to express their first impressions. Many viewers found the movie to be deeply emotional and disturbing, with some leaving the theatre in tears.

Reacting to the highly anticipated MCU film, one user described the movie as, “Heartfelt, dark, enthralling and sincere, it’s a transcendent experience that will cause your emotions to move and your tears to flow."

While another praised the director and said, “GotGVol3 is the MCU’s most disturbing and emotionally intense film yet, but James Gunn manages to balance this out with his beloved style of comedy."

Calling the movie a masterpiece, a person wrote, “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 is without a doubt James Gunn’s masterpiece. I haven’t left a movie feeling this emotionally impacted in a very long time. Cheers and a lot of tears. A perfect finale for this group we’ve all come to love since that first ‘I am Groot’."

While another shared, “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, and emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!)."

Here are a few additional reactions that will surely force you to book your tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 immediately.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, some fans believed that Marvel had lost its essence as their recent films failed to impress. However, with the arrival of GOTG3, many are now feeling that this is exactly what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to recapture its magic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, many others.

