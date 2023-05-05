Trends :Aishwarya MohanrajChocolate BhajiyaWoman Living In CarDelhi MetroBournvita Controversy
Home » Buzz » Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: A Perfect Finale That Leaves Fans Emotional And Satisfied

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: A Perfect Finale That Leaves Fans Emotional And Satisfied

With no spoilers included, these Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reactions give a glimpse into the emotional impact of the film on its dedicated fanbase.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 19:32 IST

Delhi, India

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been a fan-favourite since its debut and the long-awaited third instalment has finally arrived. As the epic space adventure comes to an end, fans are feeling all sorts of emotions - excitement, anticipation and even a hint of sadness. The Marvel film, directed by James Gunn, has already garnered a plethora of reactions on Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts on the final chapter of the space adventure.

After the initial public screenings of GOTG2, numerous individuals flocked to social media to express their first impressions. Many viewers found the movie to be deeply emotional and disturbing, with some leaving the theatre in tears.

Advertisement

Reacting to the highly anticipated MCU film, one user described the movie as, “Heartfelt, dark, enthralling and sincere, it’s a transcendent experience that will cause your emotions to move and your tears to flow."

While another praised the director and said, “GotGVol3 is the MCU’s most disturbing and emotionally intense film yet, but James Gunn manages to balance this out with his beloved style of comedy."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Calling the movie a masterpiece, a person wrote, “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 is without a doubt James Gunn’s masterpiece. I haven’t left a movie feeling this emotionally impacted in a very long time. Cheers and a lot of tears. A perfect finale for this group we’ve all come to love since that first ‘I am Groot’."

While another shared, “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, and emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!)."

Advertisement

Here are a few additional reactions that will surely force you to book your tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 immediately.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, some fans believed that Marvel had lost its essence as their recent films failed to impress. However, with the arrival of GOTG3, many are now feeling that this is exactly what the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to recapture its magic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, many others.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 19:20 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 19:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week