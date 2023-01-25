Innumerable people in the world set a great example for others by accomplishing unfathomable feats despite being differently abled. These exemplary people prove time and again that a strong will overcomes all obstacles. We are going to narrate a tale of one such feat by an extraordinary man. He has set a world record in sprinting. You may wonder how that sets him apart from others. Well, there is a catch. The man sprints not on his legs, but on his hands.

Guinness World Records shared a video on its official Twitter account, in which they mentioned Zion Clark from the US who has been officially declared the fastest man on two hands. The differently-abled US athlete, who has no legs, has set Guinness World Record for walking 20 metres in 4.78 seconds in the year 2021.

Caudal Regressive Syndrome, a rare spine disease, caused Clark to be born without legs and rely solely on his hands. The syndrome is an uncommon disorder characterised by improper lower back development.

The athlete broke two more Guinness World Records in 2022. At a prestigious Los Angeles gym in October last year, he established records for the highest box jump performed with the hands and the most push-ups completed in three minutes. According to the Records, Clark also tried for the fastest male five-meter rope climb while carrying a 40-pound pack and the most parallel bar dips in a minute, but both proved to be too difficult.

Zion Clark is an inspiration for thousands of people who are differently abled as well as those who succumb to problems and give up easily.

