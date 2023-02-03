A middle-aged man from Gujarat has been arrested in Mumbai for supposedly travelling across three countries using a fake passport. Identified as Mujib Hussain Kazi, the 32-year-old man was detained by the immigration officers after he touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1:45 PM on Wednesday. Having submitted his Portuguese passport to the officials at the airport, it was learned that there was a lookout circular issued against him by the Portuguese government.

Kazi, a resident of the Kheda district in Gujarat, has been living in the United Kingdom since 2010. While he went there on a student visa, he continued to live in the UK illegally even after his visa expired. “In 2018, he managed to go to Portugal, where he obtained the passport through an agent. Using this passport, he obtained an Indian entry visa and visited the country at least thrice and has also gone to France. He came to Mumbai on Wednesday on a flight that left Paris and came via Doha," said an officer at the Sahar police station, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Further investigation of his travel records revealed that Kazi made a trip to India in 2019, 2020, and 2022 and went back to London using the bogus passport. Even the circular imposed against him by the Portuguese officials stated that Kazi was an impersonator who used an assumed identity of Sultan Fakir Mohammed and got the passport using fraudulent tactics in 2018.

Thus, the Gujarati man has been booked for cheating, forgery, and illegal use of an important document under the critical sections of the IPC. He has also been held under the Passport Act, of 1937, for providing false information to get a passport.

“We will be sending official requests via diplomatic channels to the concerned authorities in Portugal, the UK as well as France to find out more about how he managed to fly under the radar for five years. The process will be initiated under provisions of Mutual Legal Agreement Treaties and will be executed through the Central Bureau of Investigation. We are in touch with the Portuguese authorities," mentioned the officer.

