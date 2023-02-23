Banaskantha: A primary school teacher from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district has grabbed the attention for his innovative methods of teaching. He has got a creative way to engage with students by getting his white kurtas and shirts printed with letters and numbers to interest them in the process of learning. It was after the Covid-19 pandemic that Neelambhai Chamanbhai Patel thought of a unique teaching method that would excite as well as help in educating children of the village. His efforts and the out-of-box idea have been recognised by the village authorities who have also honoured him with various titles.

Advertisement

To give a bit of a background, Neelambhai is a teacher at Sri Harinagar Primary School in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha. He hails from Balisana village in Patan district and has been working as a teacher in Banaskantha for the last 16 years. He has made several efforts to create awareness about education among the villagers since the day he took up the role of an educator. Till now, his school has been able to attract the largest number of students in the whole village. Today, more than 70 children are taking education at the Sri Harinagar Primary School.

However, it was during the lockdown when schools were shut and the government announced online education that excited him to do something unusual. He wanted a way to attract children since most of them couldn’t access the digital classes due to several financial constraints. Confronting these challenges, Neelambhai Patel started teaching children on the streets

Advertisement

But, due to a lack of proper arrangements, an innovative idea struck him and he made kurtas (an Indian attire) that had difficult English alphabets, Maths formulae, district local information, etc., printed on them. Through this, he imparted street education to the children effectively and creatively which even attracted many others who admired his method of teaching.

Advertisement

Aim of Holistic Development

Neelambhai Patel also ensures that he focuses on the overall development of students by educating them beyond books. He keeps talking about new species of birds, animals, trees, etc., in order to raise awareness about the environment during his classes. He has even made nests for different types of birds in the school and a small kitchen garden as a part of the Eco Club. Drumstick saplings have also been planted in the school garden. Along with that, he has recently distributed the drumstick saplings to the students after teaching them how to plant them in or around their houses.

Advertisement

Recognition

Neelambai has been honored with many awards including the Best Teacher Award, and Guru Gaurav Award in Porbandar for his immense contribution to the profession. He has not just inspired kids but many other mentors to develop such unique ways to impart education. This has been proved after a teacher in Telangana got himself a similar Kurta, though in his regional language, to teach children of his locality.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here