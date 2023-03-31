Home » Buzz » Gujarat Titans or Gujarat Giants? Ravi Shastri's Goof-up During IPL 2023 Shows WPL Impact

Ravi Shastri may have already given IPL 2023 its first meme by mixing up Gujarat Titans and Gujarat Giants during toss between Hardik Pandya's GT and MS Dhoni's CSK on Friday.

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 20:00 IST

Ravi Shastri had a slip-up during Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings clash in the opener of IPL 2023.
Did Ravi Shastri just confuse Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans of IPL with Gujarat Giants of WPL? That was the burning question on Twitter ahead of the fiery clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. During the toss as captains (Pandya and MS Dhoni) of both teams assembled for the toss for the IPL 2023 opener, former India coach Shastri had a slip-up when he introduced Pandya’s team as Gujarat Giants.

What’s the mistake, you ask? Gujarat Giants is a team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the maiden season of which concluded recently.

“Time for the coin to go up for the first time in the IPL 23. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Giants. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings," a pumped up Shastri can be heard saying just moments ahead of the toss.

Hilarity ensued on Twitter as large number of fans who have tuned in to catch the IPL 2023 opener rushed to the birdapp with a question mark.

Here’s a video of Shastri’s harmless mistake:

The mega IPL is back as defending champions Gujarat Titans start their title defence against four-time winner CSK on Friday. It will be only second time when Titans will play at their home ground as last year the league stage was held in Maharashtra while Hardik Pandya and Co lifted the IPL trophy on their maiden attempt at Narendra Modi Stadium by outclassing Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash.

You can catch all the live updates here.

