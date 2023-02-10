Gujarat Trader Family Gives Up Business and Wealth, Embraces Monkhood

A person dreams to earn money, fame and even good health. He wishes to be surrounded by his near dears – his loving parents, brother, sister, wife and children who always wish good for him. It is commonly understood that such a person who manages to have all these is very lucky. But when a person develops a sense of detachment for all these, he volunteers to march on the path of renunciation. For such a person, all these worldly things are meaningless. He/she feels neither attached to the property he has so assiduously amassed nor any attachment for loved ones. All these look different to such persons.

Jainism is known for its core belief in non-violence and many followers of this faith volunteer to march on the path of those principles which are guiding lights of this faith. A family in Bhuj, which has a considerable population of people from Jain religion, has decided to accept monkhood renouncing their traditional business worth millions. These people belong to the Ajramar sect of Vagada area in Bhuj. Those who are going to get deeksha include Mumuksh Piyush Kantilal Mehta, his wife Purviben, son Meghkumar and nephew Krishnakumar Nikunj. They all will take formal Bhagwati Deeksha under Shri Koti Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh. A grand ceremony is being organised on this occasion at the Tin City Ground.

Before entering monkhood, the persons seeking monkhood have to renounce all their property and by donating them. Piyushbhai, who is seeking monkhood, has a wholesale business of readymade clothes in Bhuj and his annual turnover is around one crore. He and his family have left all these and now they are accepting monkhood.

The idea of renunciation cropped up in the minds of the wife of Piyushbhai Purviben in the presence of Mahasati Ji and she decided to march on the arduous path of monkhood. After this, her son Meghkumar, husband Piyushbhai and cousin brother Krish also decided to accept monkhood.

The decision of accepting monkhood by four members of the same family who belong to Ajramar Sect of Chhah Koti Sthankavasi Jain Sangh has sent waves of joys in the Jain community of the area. It is to remember that before this, 19 members of the Ramvav family had already taken deeksha. Also, around 2600 years ago, eight sisters belonging to the same sect had taken deeksha. Jain monks and other people from far off areas have arrived to witness this deeksha ceremony. They include more than 55 monks from Kutch, Saurashtra, Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai and some other adjoining places.

