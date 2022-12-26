Gujarat Woman Appears For Boyfriend's Exam While He Vacations in Uttarakhand

People throughout history have proven that they’re willing to go the distance for love and a 24-year-old woman based in Gujarat was no different. She was caught in an attempt to take an exam for her boyfriend who was allegedly vacationing in Uttarakhand, as per a Mirror Now report. She sat as a dummy candidate at the third-year B.Com examination on behalf of her boyfriend while he was, according to her, away on vacation in Uttarakhand. The exam was held in October this year and after the incident, the Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) committee recommended punishment to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate.

An official said that the woman and the man had been friends since school and her parents had been unaware of her attempt. The woman’s modus operandi involved using a computer to change the hall ticket and taking a printout of it so that she could enter the exam hall. She had put her own photo in place of his on the hall ticket and made a minor change to the name.

A college faculty member said that the supervisors changed everyday and they did not know every student personally; however, they checked the students’ hall tickets for verification. The woman was given away by another student who said that a man would usually sit in the seat where the woman appeared on that specific day.

After the woman was caught, her boyfriend was called and he told the committee that he was in Uttarakhand at the time of the incident. Moreover, he had reportedly failed the regular third-year B.Com exams, after which his girlfriend tried to appear in the exam on his behalf.

The incident does not bode well for the woman. If VNSGU accepts the FACT’s recommendation of punishment, her BCom degree might be cancelled and she may even lose her government job. Snehal Joshi, convener of the FACT committee, told Times of India that cancellation of the offender’s own degree is the maximum punishment that a dummy candidate gets. “If the university rewards the maximum punishment, then the real student’s previous results can also be debarred from taking the exam for the next three years," Joshi added.

