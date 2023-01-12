Gulzar Sahab’s Beautiful Poem for Javed Akhtar During Book Launch Touches Hearts

A magical moment is guaranteed when two wordsmiths meet at a place. Two of the greatest lyricists Gulzar Sahab and Javed Akhtar featured for a book launch and ensured that they spent a beautiful time together, celebrating their friendship and appreciating each other’s work in the industry. Their camaraderie was caught on camera when the duo made a rare appearance for the launch of Mr. Akhtar’s biography, Jadunama. A short video of Gulzar Sahab reciting a light-hearted poem for Mr. Akhtar went viral on social media and touched the heartstrings of several users who found it ‘delightful’.

In the video shared on Twitter, Gulzar Sahab comically commented on the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ song that was written by none other than Mr. Akhtar. He pointed out that the lyricist seemed to mention different women in every other paragraph of the popular song from ‘1942: A Love Story’. This remark made Mr. Akhtar laugh out loud and so did the audience. The 88-year-old lyricist then went on to share an anecdote in his signature, poetic style.

Beginning with ‘Ek ladki ko mein bhi mila tha’, Gulzar Sahab said how a woman admirer he met enthralled him at first. Having praised him for his incredible writings, the lady took a selfie with him only to refer to him as ‘someone else’ towards the end. As he exclaimed, “It wasn’t my name" Mr. Akhtar couldn’t control his laughter and chuckled at the smart remark left by his dear friend.

It was then that Gulzar Sahab mentioned, “I always feared that he wrote better than me," suggesting that the lady probably mistook him for Mr. Akhtar. The short clip did rounds on the internet as users couldn’t stop admiring the lovely moment captured on camera. “Gulzar sahb is another level intellectual," replied a user while another one commented, “Never seen Javed Sahab laughing that much."

Twitterverse also loved the candid moments of the two iconic writers. “Beautiful. Only people like Gulzar can have this wit in front of someone like Javed Akhtar. Two greats we are fortunate to have," said a social media user.

