'Thand Lagegi, Kambal Denge': Gurugram Activist Lauded For His Contribution to Viral Campaign

Just a few days after a fun marketing campaign went viral, a social activist from Gurugram joined the trend leaving netizens in complete awe. Hailing from Gurgaon, Harteerath Singh, shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen standing in front of the Blinkit and Zomato billboards. He can be seen holding a banner which read, “Khaana mangoge langar denge, Thand lagegi kambal denge."

This comes after one interesting collaboration took place between Blinkit, Zomato and Netflix and went on social media. The apps tweaked Bollywood film’s dialogue and started a hilarious wordplay. It was started by Blinkit and Zomato. Very soon, the streaming app also joined in. The billboard ads are a spin on the 2022 Bollywood movie Maa Tujhhe Salaam’s dialogue.

Grocery delivery service Blinkit’s billboard read, “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)", the slogan on Zomato’s billboard reads, “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

The video has been uploaded on Instagram and managed to gather tons of responses. “Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!," read the caption. Have a look:

Netizens are praising the activist for his take on the trend. “Aced the trend in the most beautiful way," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “That’s what you call a trend."

BlinkIt also commented on the video. “Big fan sir," it wrote.

Many other brands also joined the campaign. Netflix app wrote, “Wednesday mangoge, Friday denge."

It did not stop here. The app also took the wordplay to comments. “Binge watch karoge, Popcorn hum la denge," wrote Blinkit. To this, Netflix replied, “Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn." Zomato, on the other hand, wrote, “yup, it’s a ‘Wednesday’ after all." To this, Netflix replied, “She would give you a big hand for this collab."

