Gone are the days when there used to be a differentiation between men and women dressing to fit in the predetermined roles of society. Ask a woman whose go-to comfy wear is a man’s oversized t-shirt or a hoodie! Or ask a man who wears a headband to deal with long hair! It’s a new era where a person’s choice comes before someone else’s expectations. This was recently proved on the internet when a user was slammed for his negative remark on men wearing the zigzag hairband and how!

Twitter user, Aryan, recently posted a picture of a zigzag metal hairband on the platform and wrote, “no guy has ever looked good wearing this thing". Soon, people started trolling him for the insensitive remark as one of them said, “Only Guys who wear that know that it’s just for the practical purpose of keeping hair in place and not looking good". Some even pointed out that guys who wear it actually look hot. “I personally know guy who looks absolutely hot wearing it," wrote a user while another one commented, “Naaah. I used to have a crush on that one guy bcz of this, he used to wear this hairband."

This reminded Twitterati of singer Zayn Malik’s hair band look that became a trend among men. “Zayn Malik begs to differ," exclaimed one social media user. “Have you ever seen zayn malik?" questioned another irked user.

Others replied that it was useful for men with long bangs whenever they engaged in daily chores. “I do, but it ain’t bout looking good, it gets the job done, tbh i can’t live without this a day," read another tweet.

