Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Takes 'Unreal' Turn As Lawyer 'Fangirls' Over Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson's attorney Kristin VanOrman's cheeky questions to the actress have gone viral on Twitter.

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:28 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her ski crash trial, in Park City, Utah, U.S., March 24, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)
Gwyneth Paltrow is currently the defendant in a civil trial over a ski crash that happened in 2016. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, is seeking $300,000 in damages from the actor, as per a Glamour report. Sanderson claimed that Paltrow rammed into him from behind, giving him a concussion, a brain injury, four broken ribs and an inability to enjoy wine tastings. On the other hand, the actor is suing him for one dollar plus attorney fees, alleging that he is exploiting her wealth.

The trial has been jokingly termed “the whitest ever" on Twitter and spurred countless memes. Now, a video from The Washington Post has gone viral where Sanderson’s attorney, Kristin VanOrman, while questioning Paltrow, is deemed by Twitter users to have “fangirled" over the actor a little bit.

For instance, at one point, VanOrman asks Paltrow how tall she is. When Paltrow says she’s just under 5’10, VanOrman says, “I’m so jealous. I have to wear four-inch heels just to make it to 5’5." She points at said heels, to which Paltrow replies, “They’re very nice."

“Imagine you are suing someone and the lawyer you hired is lowkey FANGIRLING over who you’re suing. OMG I’d be sick," one Twitter user wrote. “Is this a trial, an interview or a flirty first date where the interest is imbalanced?" Another joked.

To make things more “camp", Paltrow was also grilled about Taylor Swift at one point.

