Nagaland Minister and State President of BJP Temjen Imna Along’s social media timeline is one fun place. Often known for going viral for his hilarious tweets, it came as no surprise that Temjen Imna Along took a funny route to talk about his victory in the Nalagand Assembly Elections 2023. Well, the first-time BJP MLA did not hold back from showing his sense of humour again. When the counting of votes for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 began Temjen Imna Along was leading, initially. Then, we saw him trailing only to make an astonishing comeback and ultimately win from the Alongtaki Constituency. Expressing his thoughts on his victory, Tamjen Imna Along tweeted a pic of himself along with a filmy caption, “Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko… Kehte Hain (The one who wins after losing is called…)." Oh yes, the minister took reference from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue in the hit 1993 Baazigar.

Tamjen Imna Along’s tweet with a Baazigar twist gained a lot of attention. Or we should say, the tweet became a blockbuster hit. People shared their congratulatory messages for the Nagaland Minister. Some even went on fill in the blank for the BJP State President. “Temjen Imna Along Kehte Hain," tweeted the General Secretary of BJP for Goa and Ex-MP, Narendra Sawaikar.

Another tweet read, “Use Temjen Imna kehate hai! Bahut bahut badhayi. North east ko bhaarat se vaichaarik roop se jodane ke prayaason ke liye aapko bahut bahut dhanyawaad. aapka yeh yogadaan hamesha yaad rakha jaayega. Aap hi sachche raashtrabhakt hai. Aapki vajah se bahut se vaichaarik poorvaagrah door huve hai (He is called Temjen Imna! Many many congratulations. Thank you very much for your efforts to connect North East with India ideologically. Your contribution will always be remembered. You are a true patriot Many ideological prejudices have been removed because of you.)"

“Congratulations for your astonishing victory. Agar aap haar jaate toh poore North East ka manobal gir jata (If you had lost, the morale of the entire North East would have crumbled.)," read another tweet.

The Election Commission of India website shared that Temjen Imna Along has 9,172 EVM votes and 102 postal votes, bringing the total vote count to 9,274. The other candidate for the Alongtaki constituency, J. Lanu Longchar with Janata Dal (United) has 5,468 EVM votes and 58 postal votes.

