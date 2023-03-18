The weather in Noida has been unpredictable for the last few weeks. One day, it is the sun glaring down on all the skyscrapers and busy roads, the next day it is raining cats and dogs. To add to that, since Saturday morning, the skies have opened up and the ice is falling. After all, who needs spring showers when you can have a hailstorm in March? This hailstorm in Noida is a welcome change of weather and pace. It’s a sight to behold, and people all over Twitter are sharing their pictures and videos of the beautiful sight from indoors. Turns out it is a perfect weekend after all.

Social media users shared snaps and clips of the much-needed respite from the sudden temperature soar early in March. Many were pleased that this would bring the temperature down. Others were surprised to see the marvel of nature during a season it was least predicted. A Twitter user shared clips from a high-rise building in Noida. Along with the rain, it is clear that hail is pouring down.

Another user shared a closeup shot of them holding the hail in their hand and expressed their surprise in the tweet. They wrote, “Hailstorm? In March? In Noida?"

Another snap showed the pelts of rain falling over the cars parked outside. “Hail storm in Noida. The temperature will come down," they wrote.

Check out some other shots shared by Noida residents of the sudden weather change:

Times Now reported that parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are witnessing rains and hailstorms. They also reported that a strong thunderstorm can be expected in Delhi and adjoining areas which are Ghaziabad and Noida.

On Friday, the weather department reported Delhi is likely to see cloudiness and very light to light rain in isolated parts until March 20, reported Times of India.

Hail is a form of precipitation consisting of ice balls or lumps. When hail falls to the ground, it is known as a hailstorm. Although hailstorms usually only last up to 15 minutes, they can be dangerous to people and can cause harm to buildings, vehicles, and crops. In some cases, hailstorms may occur alongside other severe weather phenomena, such as cyclones or tornadoes.

