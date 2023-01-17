Half-Pug, Half-Chinese Crested Peggy Runs for ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ Title

Dog lovers would never believe it but there’s a contest to choose ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ organised by a photography firm. A pooch called Peggy has emerged to be the frontrunner for the ‘unenviable’ title that looks for the most ‘hideous’ dog. Interestingly, the organisers believe that every pet that isn’t blessed with good looks must also feel special, which has inspired them to launch a national contest to look for the UK’s ugliest dog.

Peggy was the last one left which made owner Holy Middleton ‘fall in love with her’ and adopt her when she was six months old. “First of all, she had been left on the shelf, as it was, but I am just a bit of a sucker for the underdog and for anything quirky and strange that other people may be deem as not so attractive," she revealed. The half-pug, half-Chinese crested pet got its name after Holly’s grandmother said she looked a bit like her mother, who was called Peggy.

Advertisement

The hairless body of the now four-year-old dog requires Holly to cover her with jumpers during the winter and put sun cream in summer to save her skin from getting burnt. Peggy from Leven in East Yorkshire is one of the seven pets up to grab the title for ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’, a contest organised by Parrotprint.com. The winning pooch would be given a makeover and photo session prize by the organisation.

Advertisement

Holly said that she didn’t think much of it before entering Peggy in the competition as she has been frequently adding her to various others, though the skinny pet hasn’t won any. She remarked, “Not everybody thinks she’s beautiful. We do, but I can appreciate why others don’t. People have said things like ‘How could you enter your dog? It’s so cruel."

Indeed, Holy believes that all dogs in the contest are beautiful and she would have every one of them if she could. Meanwhile, she calls Peggy “adorable" and “beautiful day in and day out". Considered to be a perfect fit for the house, Peggy and her laid-back personality are adored by Holly’s family members.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here