Sri Lankan cricketer and umpire Kumar Dharmasena left the Internet scratching their heads after posting photos of himself with Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan cricketer and ex head of Pakistan Cricket Board. Of late, people have started taking Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to express their love for friends and family in addition to romantic partners. Consider, for example, the many women celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’ to combat our cultural obsession with romantic love. The day, however, has traditionally been considered the day of romantic love.

“Happy Valentine’s to all of you," Dharmasena wrote on Facebook along with heart emojis in the caption to his photos with Ganguly and Raja. People on both Twitter and Facebook are curious as to what the post implies.

“"Did not see it coming" tweet of the day," one Twitter user wrote. “Does he know??" Another asked.

Where “puzzling" posts made by cricketers are concerned, Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani last month gave Twitter a right fright with a tweet about the team’s bowling coach Shaun Tait, whose contract was set to expire.

After the conclusion of the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, Dahani had shared a series of photos of himself with Tait and captioned it, “A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears. #ShaunTait". The crying emoji coupled with the broken-heart one caused many Twitter users to be taken aback, assuming that Tait had passed away.

“Done with the series. Leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart," Tait had tweeted. Though many of his fans took exception to Dahani’s tweet, Tait himself quoted-tweeted it and wrote, “I will miss you all “. He also tweeted a photo of himself with Dahani, captioning it, “Last selfie with Don @ShahnawazDahani before leaving Pakistan."

