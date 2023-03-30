Home » Buzz » Hard To Swallow: Gum Chewed By Robert Downey Jr Up For Sale; Bids Start At Rs 32 lakh

Hard To Swallow: Gum Chewed By Robert Downey Jr Up For Sale; Bids Start At Rs 32 lakh

A piece of gum, apparently chewed up by Robert Downey Jr, was found at Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

The used gum will be given to the highest bidder in plastic container. (Photo: eBay)
Would you be willing to buy chewed bubble gum for $40,147 (approx Rs 32 Lakh) if it belonged to Iron Man fame Robert Downey Jr? If yes, then here’s a bizarre offer that might make your day. An eBay user claims that he has gotten hold of a used gum that came straight from the mouth of the Marvel superhero. According to a report by the New York Post, the gum was procured after Robert Downey Jr made an appearance at Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that was organized last month.

During the event, the actor in his funny move honoured the Iron Man director, by slapping his chewed gum on the star. The eBay user who suggests having gotten hold of it has now listed the item for bidding which will reportedly start at $40,147.47 (approx Rs 32 lakh). The set amount can likely rise if fans show interest in enthusiastically participating in the auction. The bidding war is set to end on Saturday, April 1. It is suggested that the used gum will reach the highest bidder in a plastic container. Reportedly, the product can be tested for the actor’s DNA.

“Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," the user wrote in the production description. “During the event, Robert Downey Jr, himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I’m selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA," concludes the description. Take a look at it here:

Many fans began bargaining on Twitter over the rate of the chewed gum. A user wrote, “Not paying a cent over $30k."

RELATED NEWS

https://twitter.com/JamesonPegweg/status/16408073840324649154

One more commented, “My final offer is $38.5K."

A section of the internet did not seem interested in buying the product. A Twitterati used a “No, I don’t this I will," gif.

Another gif read, “That’s a hard pass."

One more enquired, “Would that be buying his DNA?"

It is important to note that once bought, the product cannot be returned.

