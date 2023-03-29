Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador of Islamabad Police. He took to Instagram to share a series of photos of him in the uniform and thanked the police, but his post caught attention for all the wrong (but hilarious) reasons. “I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of Islamabad police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty!" Rauf wrote in the caption.

However, instead of the Islamabad Police, he accidentally tagged a meme page called “Pols Agai Pols". The ID of the meme page is “ict_police". Notably, the account started posting the memes after Rauf’s tag. After Rauf’s post was flooded by “Pols aa gayi pols" comments, he seems to have fixed the error. Now, no account is tagged on the post and it simply reads “Islamabad police".

For the uninitiated, “Pols aa gayi pols" is a popular meme on Desi Twitter. As per Know Your Meme, it originated from a viral video of some men mistaking blue and red flashing lights from a bike for the police and exclaiming “oye pols aa gayi pols!"

The meme page has evidently made the most of the situation. At the time of writing this article, it has 1,171 followers on Instagram. The person behind the page has also been posting exclusively Haris Rauf memes.

The Internet is a truly bizarre place!

