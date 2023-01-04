Harry Potter Fan’s Detailed Explanation on How JK Rowling’s Books are Second to Bible Goes Viral

Who doesn’t love Harry Potter? While for many it is this whimsical children’s tale that turns out to be completely magical, little do we know that the real magic lies in J.K Rowling’s storytelling. A recent Twitter thread which is now going viral elaborates on the same. Started by Nathan Baugh, the thread elaborates on Harry Potter is the #2 best-selling book of the last quarter century, only behind The Bible. With this, he has posted an image of the the actual outline that the author used to plan chapters 13-24 of The Order of the Phoenix. “Based on interviews, we can guess she used the same (or a very similar) structure across each of the books," he wrote.

The outline is divided into 10 columns and it can be further sorted into two buckets, that is, Progress and Progression, Subplots and Characters.

“Each row is a chapter. And each chapter includes at least 3 subplots. They’re all interconnected and they all drive the main plot forward. There is zero wasted space, and JK does the same thing from book 1 to 7," read the thread further. Have a look:

The thread has now gone viral with over 8.7K likes. “Loved this. So cool to see something as epic as Harry Potter begin as a hand-drawn outline on a piece of paper," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Love the interconnected nature. It’s clear once you start down this path what you write will be epic!"

“That hand-written outline is a great reminder that your work doesn’t need to be pretty or perfect to be extremely effective," wrote another user.

