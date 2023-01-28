Harry Styles had a major ‘oops’ moment after suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of his Los Angeles concert. Multiple videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media feature the As It Was hitmaker getting awkwardly interrupted while performing his hit track ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’. In the clips, Styles dropped to his knees so enthusiastically that he ends up ripping his pants. After realizing what had occurred, the musician makes a shocked face towards the crowd. But what made the malfunction funnier is that it took place in front of Styles’ celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston.

The Los Angeles concert that was held on Thursday night was attended by the 53-year-old Friends icon, who was spotted thoroughly enjoying Styles’ performance. The former One Direction member laughed it out and apologized to the front row as he tried to cover up the split in the pants with his hands. According to a report by Ace Showbiz, the singer himself joked, “My trouser’s ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show." He further pointed at one man in the crowd and said, “You sir, are you OK? I promise it’s not part of the show."

He later ran with a pride flag on the stage and also tied it around his waist as a temporary solution for the malfunction. A barrage reacted to the incident, one of them claimed that if they were Styles, the hilarious incident would have prompted them to immediately retire.

Another shared footage shows Harry with the pride flag.

Notably, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the only prominent celebrity who enjoyed the singer’s LA concert on Thursday night. She was joined by Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah, and Kylie Jenner to name a few. Currently, Harry is completing his ‘Love on Tours’ show that kick-started in 2021, the 22-month long tour is set to end in the month of July this year in Italy.

