Harsh Goenka Has a 'Solution' For Employees Who are Never Appreciated at Work

Harsh Goenka is, understandably, one of the most sought-after people in India for all kinds of advice. While there are often days when he drops pearls of wisdom on social media, especially Twitter, Tuesday was not an occasion for that. On January 17, the RPG Group chairman was in the mood for some humour. And so, he took to the microblogging site to share the video of a simple machine, one whose purpose is to allow employees to give themselves a pat on the back in case their manager misses doing so!

The video shows a man handshaking a wooden wall-mounted apparatus. As the person sets the machine in motion, a hand glove attached to one wooden rod pats them on the shoulder in what appears to be a praising motion. The video shows that the machine is called “selbstlobmaschine", German for self-praise machine! The footage shows that the device is designed so that employees can relish the feeling of shaking their boss shaking their hand and giving them a validating shoulder tap for a job well done.

Advertisement

Captioning the video, Goenka wrote, “If your managers don't pat you on the back, a DIY kit. Thinking of installing it in the office!"

The tweet has received a mixed response from people. Some found it funny that such a machine had been built and even installed in the office as a practical joke.

For instance, one user said, “Very much required in banks. Also a punching bag with adjustable name tags to vent out anger of the employees on their bosses." (We hope their boss doesn't see this tweet!

Advertisement

Another made a reference to the movie 3 Idiots, calling the device an “all is well machine".

Yet another person said they “would definitely Install at Home… Much needed…"

Others, however, highlighted how needing this apparatus in an office would be a very prominent sign of bad management.

One user said that “installing this would prove that managers in your group really do not care about ppl hence the employees need a DIY .. do you want to eliminate the doubt also?"

Advertisement

“Isn't it easier to just pat their back instead?" asked another person.

However, Goenka made it clear in the comments section that it was just a video he shared for the sake of humour. After all, if one did install a machine like that, it would definitely be, as one person put it, “an egg in the face of managers" for their poor skills!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here