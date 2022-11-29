Harsh Goenka Pokes Fun at Corporate Bosses in a ‘Furry’ Way, Video Inspires Comic Reactions

Industrialist Harsh Goenka garners massive traction on Twitter for sharing interesting content, be it life lessons or memes. This time, the RPG Group Chairman posted a hilarious parody video of a corporate meeting featuring a tiny pooch. The mock clip was used to poke fun at rude bosses by showcasing the little dog seated in the boss’ position. The clip begins inside the meeting room as the camera pans to display a number of employees patiently listening to their tiny boss. Meanwhile, the pooch barks at the employees by continuously slamming the contents placed on the table.

The attendees of the meeting do not move a bit or try to disturb their tiny boss. In the end, the pooch walks out of the meeting room and enters an adjacent office. He quickly takes the owner’s seat and pretends to be busy working on the laptop placed on the cabin’s table. “The boss in a corporate office. Agreed?" asked Harsh Goenka while sharing the funny video via Twitter

Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left the internet in splits. However, there was a section of Twitter users, who did not seem to agree with Goenka’s hilarious interpretation of bosses.

A user who appears to be an animal lover wrote, “If my boss is this cute and gorgeous, I would work for free."

Another poked fun at Goenka and commented, “How humble of you to admit it."

Meanwhile, a user who couldn’t agree with the parody expressed, “Not agreed. Bosses carry messages needed by the organization & may have a different style to communicate. Those who do not endorse opinion spread their version in a dramatic way."

One more joined, “Not always true. People have good bosses too."

The viral clip has amassed over 1.5 lakh views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

What do you think of the tiny boss?

