Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who has drawn ire on Twitter multiple times over sexist jokes, is getting criticised once again. The sexist trope of “wife jokes" was considered “peak comedy" before people began to wake up to the subtle ways in which casual sexism works. The “wife joke" trope involves a woman who apparently terrorises her husband, give or take an additional dimension of body-shaming.

“I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife. She told me softly “Pass the wine, my divine". I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic’… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking “pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital !" Goenka’s tweet reads.

Goenka’s “joke", though it did not spell out the word, was obvious in its intent and was widely criticised on Twitter. The industrialist said it was meant to be pronounced differently- “moti" in Hindi meaning pearl. In another sexist meme, he also happened to correlate a woman’s body shape and domestic labour. Afterwards, in what he called a “balancing act", he shared a similar body-shaming meme featuring a man.

Advertisement

Another day, another round of casual sexism.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here