Harsh Goenka Wants Santa to Gift Him 'Fat Bank Account' and 'Skinny Body' For New Year

Have you ever written notes and letters to Santa Claus? As children, it used to be the most exciting part of the Christmas traditions. Children pen down wishes and gifts they want Santa to grant them for the coming year. And let us tell you that adults are no different. For instance, RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka made a wish to Santa asking for a “fat bank account" and a “skinny body". Relatable much? The business tycoon tweeted a photo of his Christmas wish with a caption reading, “My wish from Santa." The post featured a cheeky message, which was embroidered on a cloth. “Dear Santa, all I want is a fat bank account and a skinny body. Please don’t mix it up again like last year," it read.

So far, the tweet has garnered more than 4,000 likes. Social media users reacted to the hilarious tweet and even shared their wish lists for Santa.

“My Wish…No Santa Parenting…Only Shared Parenting…," a user said.

Another wrote, “I have a skinny body but have to workout for fat bank account. Shall we swap our wishes sir? Let’s give break for Santa this year…he must be busy on fulfilling others wishes."

Many opined that Santa has been busy mixing up wishes for the last few years. One of the users on the microblogging site said, “Santa has been mixing it up for quite a few years now."

“Seriously, he is being mixing up this in my life for almost the last 40-plus years. This year, fingers crossed," another tweeted.

A user even offered to fulfil Harsh Goenka’s second wish. But there is a condition, he said, “I can fulfill your 2nd wish and you should transfer me your 1st wish."

What’s your wish this Christmas?

