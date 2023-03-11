Home » Buzz » 'Getting Nightmares': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Dragged on Twitter Over Oscars 2023 Take

'Getting Nightmares': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Dragged on Twitter Over Oscars 2023 Take

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor batted for Cate Blanchett over Michelle Yeoh for Oscars 2023 and also accused the latter of 'PR campaign centred around race'.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 16:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is getting dragged on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@harshvarrdhankapoor)
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is getting dragged on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@harshvarrdhankapoor)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is getting dragged on Twitter over a tweet batting for Cate Blanchett over Michelle Yeoh for this year’s Oscars. “I’m getting nightmares about cate blanchett losing to Michelle yeoh at the Oscar’s.. how can a pr campaign centred around race put one of the best performances of all time in the shadows? Any opinions guys [sic]," Harsh tweeted.

The tweet has landed him in soup, and he has been hitting back at those criticising him as well, citing Yeoh getting backlash over sharing a ‘Vogue’ article on how her becoming the first Asian woman to win a best actress Oscar could be significant. The lack of diversity in the category has long been a subject of criticism.

The ‘Vogue’ article is titled ‘It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?’ and the snippet Yeoh shared has since been deleted by her. Harsh seems to have deleted his tweet as well.

Advertisement

In subsequent tweets, he spoke about how he was getting “attacked" on Twitter for expressing his opinion.

RELATED NEWS

Some people attempted to defend Harsh, claiming he was expressing his opinion.

Of late, Harsh has been coming under fire often on social media over his takes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: March 11, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 16:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week