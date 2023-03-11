Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is getting dragged on Twitter over a tweet batting for Cate Blanchett over Michelle Yeoh for this year’s Oscars. “I’m getting nightmares about cate blanchett losing to Michelle yeoh at the Oscar’s.. how can a pr campaign centred around race put one of the best performances of all time in the shadows? Any opinions guys [sic]," Harsh tweeted.

The tweet has landed him in soup, and he has been hitting back at those criticising him as well, citing Yeoh getting backlash over sharing a ‘Vogue’ article on how her becoming the first Asian woman to win a best actress Oscar could be significant. The lack of diversity in the category has long been a subject of criticism.

The ‘Vogue’ article is titled ‘It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?’ and the snippet Yeoh shared has since been deleted by her. Harsh seems to have deleted his tweet as well.

In subsequent tweets, he spoke about how he was getting “attacked" on Twitter for expressing his opinion.

Some people attempted to defend Harsh, claiming he was expressing his opinion.

Of late, Harsh has been coming under fire often on social media over his takes.

