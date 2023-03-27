“The door will open on the right, please mind the gap" is what we hear when we travel via Delhi Metro, but instead of the announcement, passengers on this train heard a song being played on the PA system. Adding to the long list of entertaining metro incidents, the internet brought forth a hilarious video and now the internet can’t stop laughing. The Delhi metro driver accidentally played a Haryanvi track ‘2 Numbari’ instead of the usual announcement leaving the passengers confused. The incident came to light after content creator Amandeep Singh posted it on his Instagram account with the caption, “Reason why I love Delhi," and ended with a laughing emoticon.

The video opens by showing a fully packed metro, with most of the commuters standing near the entrance doors. It can then be heard on the speakers that are usually used to make important announcements playing Masoom Sharma and Manisha Sharma’s 2 Numbari. Witnessing the same most of the commuters can be seen laughing their hearts out. The video shows that the song only played for a few seconds and was immediately turned off, hinting at the fact that the driver must have realised the mistake. Amandeep shared the video with the supers that read, “Driver playing songs in Delhi Metro. POV: It’s Friday night."

Now the incident has left the users rolling on the floor laughing. Several users hilariously added that this is what happens when a Haryana roadways driver takes up a job with Delhi Metro. One user wrote, “Kya mtlb driver Haryana ka h." Another commented, “Haryana roadways driver after joining Delhi metro." However, a few believed it to be a nice idea and urged the authorities that songs should be played in between the announcements in Delhi metro. A user commented, “DMRC se meri request hai ki metro mein in between songs bhi chalne chahiye. Aap logo mein se jo meri baat se sahmat hai vo please like karein." One more hilariously adds, “When Delhi metro cross Tikri border."

Another entertaining incident from the Delhi metro came to light earlier this month. A video showed a girl making a reel amidst a packed metro. The clip left the internet in splits as it showed the girl dancing without music, while her friend recorded her.

So far, the video has garnered around 1000 likes.

