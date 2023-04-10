Haunted US Hotel Reports People Getting Scratched And Bitten By Ghosts

Across the world, there have been a lot of abandoned and haunted locations. From hospitals to abandoned mansions, these locations have allegedly become homes to several spirits that move freely in these places. One such location is The Baker Hotel and Spa in Mineral Wells, Texas, in the US. People who have visited the hotel have reported that they have been poked, scratched and bitten by ghosts. There have also been encounters with ghostly smells associated with the spirits.

The hotel is believed to have a magical health secret that has been lying underground. It has been rumoured that the mineral-rich water in the hotel was magical as it cured a woman’s mental illness after she consumed it regularly. This made people in the 1800s travel all across the country to visit the hotel to experience the healing powers of the water. They believed that it could cure anything from dementia to physical illness.

People believe that the hospital has been a hotspot of paranormal activity as it has been occupied by the spirits of people who came here hoping that the water would treat their illnesses but eventually died in the process. It is believed that the two most popular spirits that roam here are those of TD Baker, who built the hotel and his mistress. He resided in the suite on the 11th floor, and people have reported that the entire 11th-floor smells of cigars, as TD Baker used to enjoy smoking during his lifetime.

Along with Baker, the mistress also roams freely in the hotel, as per myths. She was said to be kept on the 7th floor, where she later died. People have also spotted her red hair, green eyes and lavender perfume which indicated her presence. A maid found broken glass scattered on the ground on the 7th floor. The glass had the stain of the same red lipstick that was seen on the ghost of the mistress.

The Baker Hotel and Spa was built in 1926 for a whopping cost of $1.2 million. The hotel has 14 floors and 450 rooms in total, along with a lavish spa and pool. The hotel was discontinued during World War II but finally reopened in 1962. The hotel stopped its operation again in 1972 and has been closed since then.

