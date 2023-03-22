Have You Ever Seen the World's Largest Banana Species? Watch Here

Did you know that the largest species of banana plant can produce 300 fruits in a single season, with each fruit reaching a length of 15 metres (1,500 cm)? Yes. A bunch of huge bananas can weigh up to 60 kilogrammes!

Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway bureaucrat, shared a video featuring the large bananas. The species grows on the Australian island of Papua New Guinea, and people have been seen eating it for years. The towering banana dwarfs the viewer, who is shown placing his hand next to a banana that is as long as his hand. Watch video here-

A man in the background can be heard saying in Malayalam that a banana can weigh up to 3 kg, which is the same as the weight of a newborn baby. However, because the fruit takes five years to ripen, it is not widely grown.

The video has received over 2,600 views on Twitter since it was shared on Wednesday has astounded Twitter users.

One user commented “🙀One is enough for one full day 🙀"

The largest species of banana plant, according to Guinness World Records, is ‘Musa ingens’ native to New Guinea. According to the GWR report, the plant’s main boot can grow up to 15 metres tall and the leaves can unfurl up to 20 metres above the ground.

The report further suggests that the banana bunches, which grow on up to 15-metre-long (49-foot) peduncles (stems), can hold up to 300 fruit weighing up to 60 kilograms (132 pounds). The individual fruits have an oval shaped shape and are about 18 centimetres (7 inches) long. When cooked, they taste and feel like plantains

