Have You Seen This Trippy Video Of A Dancer's Hoodie Changing Colours Yet?

The online world has a lot to offer — from fun content to heart-touching videos. This time, it has something trippy for you. Yes, you read it right. A social media user confused his viewers with a video of multiple versions of himself, dancing to a song and each donning a different-colored hoodie. The user, named Christian Kesniel, is a popular dancer and video editor. In the clip, he can be seen dancing inside a room while wearing hoodies in purple, blue, green, yellow and orange. While the colours of the hoodies vary, they all have the same design. His followers were left confused because of the changing colours of his hoodies.

https://www.instagram.com/christiankesniel/reels/

The video garnered over 3 lakh views. People filled the comments section with their views. One of them wrote, “Bruh I watched it like 50 times". Another said, “orange turned green and green turned to teal." One more complimented his editing skills and said, “You need an editing job! Make a portfolio and if you aren’t, make sure you try the same things on different apps. This is freaking amazing!" Another commented, “Bro it’s my 5th time rewatching and I still don’t notice when the colour changes." One more wrote, “This is super underrated. It’s the greenscreen, plus movement, plus color change to make it infinite. You are officially a greenscreen máster. Never mind the dancing SKILLS."

Later, Facts Daily also reposted this video and wrote, “When did his hoodie change colour?" and its caption read, “this is so trippy."

The dance begins with Christian in the front, wearing a green hoodie. As he starts to rotate in order, the green hoodie changes from green to a light blueish green. Towards the end, the green hoodie reclaims its first place. It’s worth noting that no other colours take the top spot except for various shades of green. Some keen observers noticed that the hoodies were all changing colours during the dance sequence. They claimed that the trick is in the gradual and smooth transition that compels us to watch the video multiple times.

