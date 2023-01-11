‘He Knows Who Lasts’: This Thread on Best Versions of Virat Kohli Will Make You His Fan

Since his comeback in the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli has put a deserving end to his dry spell. He notched up three centuries, the last being on Tuesday against Sri Lanka when he slammed his 45th ODI ton and overall 73rd in international cricket. The batter accomplished the landmark of scoring 20 ODI centuries on home soil and went on to equalise Sachin Tendulkar’s world record. While this is just another tale of a fantastic athlete, one can never disagree that King Kohli is a family man who doesn’t shy away from showing love to his close ones and most importantly, his darling Anushka Sharma. The couple ensures that they stick through each other’s thick and thin, and tell the world a story that ‘lasts forever’.

A Twitter thread beautifully depicted the best versions of Kohli by calling him ‘an indefatigable athlete’, ‘a fitness icon’, ‘a loudmouth captain’, and so on. But the write-up specified something that was known but not yet ‘realised’. That is, the way Kohli dedicates his achievements and winning moments to his wife Anushka because “he knows who lasts and what does not". Be it fans trolling him for a low string of runs or pointing out fingers at his lady luck for unrealistic reasons, Kohli never “breaks out". He ensures his actions speak louder than words and why not! His experience in and out of the field has made him the man who ‘speaks only when needed’.

“Even when the runs have dried up, even when they will type that he no longer has the hunger. Even when they will point fingers at her like they have done a billion times before. That is my favorite Virat. He who breaks not…" read the tweet, by a user named Harigovind S, which continued “…a smile when playing the greatest knock of his life, but has tears in his eyes and words in his mouth for her because he knows who lasts and what does not. That friends, is my favorite Virat." Hands down, literally!

The user revealed how reading an anthology, ‘Sachin Tendulkar: The Man Cricket Loved Back’, made him question “Who is my favorite Virat?" And no doubt, his wonderful remarks summed up the perfect answer!

