Ever heard of heartbreak insurance? Apparently, it is a term policy that’s supposed to cushion the effect of a breakup with monetary benefits. The insurance seemingly covers heartbreaks that can occur due to cheating partners and other love-related problems. The idea behind the policy is that separation from your loved one can at least come with a silver lining. Now, a man who has enjoyed the monetary benefit from the insurance has shared his story online.

Prateek Aaryan claimed that he received Rs 25,000 after his girlfriend cheated on him. At the beginning of their relationship, the duo decided to invest money in a fund using a joint account. The amount paid every month was Rs 500. The partners decided whoever gets cheated on will get the entire money deposited in the account.

The user wrote, “I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF)." Take a look at the viral tweet here:

A barrage of Twitteratis has responded to his story with vivid reactions. A user commented, “I don’t know how you feeling rn so. Congrats if you’re happy. Or Sorry if you feel bad about getting cheated on."

Another user who appears to be single joked, “I was looking for investment options, and this seems to have great returns, anyone up for collaboration?"

One more called it, “This is the most genius thing I have ever heard."

Meanwhile, a user said, “Brother traded a 4 years relationship for 25000 Rs."

The viral story has amassed over seven lakh views and more than eleven thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. The Twitter user refrained from disclosing the identity of his girlfriend. However, when asked what he plans to do with the money, Prateek replied in a subsequent tweet that he is likely to invest it in another relationship.

Would you ever sign up for a heartbreak insurance policy?

